After The Batman, Robert Pattinson will play for a French director – Actus Ciné

Robert Pattinson and Margaret Qualley are joining the cast of “The Stars At Noon”, the next film from Claire Denis (the High Life), described as a “thriller romance”.

BORDERS-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE / Agence / Bestimage

Claire Denis finds Robert Pattinson ! After High Life, the French director, will again rotate with the american actor to The Stars At Noon, a “thriller romance” with Margaret Qualley. The story takes place in 1984, in the midst of a revolution of nicaragua. A mysterious british businessman and an american journalist living a love passion, but when they are caught in a whirlwind of lies and conspiracies, they are forced to leave the country, unable to rely only on themselves.

According to Deadlinethe film adapts a novel by Denis Johnson, and the scenario will be signed by Denis, Leah Mysius (Roubaix, a light, The ghosts of Ishmael) and Andrew Litvack (Thanks, Doctor Rey, High Life). In the United States, it will be distributed by the company A24, which was already released in theaters High Life and The Lighthouse, both with Pattinson.

Margaret Qualley is made to identify the general public in the role of the auto-stoppeuse helped by Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but the fans of the series were already familiar to The Leftovers and, more recently, Fosse/Verdon. Robert Pattinson, ex-hero of Twilight, he is currently shooting a highly anticipated film, The Batman, with Matt Reeves.

