After the candles, the smell of the vagina, Gwyneth Paltrow does it again, with a fragrance that you need to remember the smell of your orgasms

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow with her new scented candle for the orgasm Ferrari / Starface



Gwyneth Paltrow has just announced the launch of a line of candles Goop whose fragrance is supposed to recall the smell of her orgasms. A product that, if it may sound extravagant, no one will be surprised, not many people a couple of months after that the tinnitus produced by a first

candle smell of the vagina. In the presentation of your product to Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Showthe star is also back on the success, saying that he found the idea of “punk” and ” feminist.”

In fact, putting the 65 euros in a scented candle with orgasm Gwyneth Paltrow, is not punk. Note, however, that this candle is less expensive than the previous one for which it was necessary to pass more than 80 euros. And to read the composition, it is necessary to believe that the scent of the pleasure of the star to feel… the tart of grapefruit, neroli, cassis, green tea, and finally the Turkish rose !

Don’t change a winning recipe

This candle extract, the orgasm is part of the strategy developed by the Goop and Gwyneth Paltrow called herself ” the controversy positive.” What is it ? To create conflict, so the excitement around the brand and its products. Nothing unpleasant in the beginning, except when the process gets potentially a danger to the health of the customers of the brand as their eggs vaginal in 2017. In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow was sanctioned with a fine of $ 145,000 in California

false advertising. A drop of water for the empire, Goop, that weighs around 250 million dollars, according to the magazine

The fortune.