After the court decision, Britney Spears will remain under supervision until at least the end of August

guardianship of Britney Spears at least until the end of August. Indeed, the court has partially closed its doors due to the crisis of the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the hearing fateful that should have been held on 21 April of this year.” data-reactid=”20″>A judge of the county of Los Angeles has decided to maintain the guardianship of Britney Spears at least until the end of August. Indeed, the court has partially closed its doors due to the crisis of the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the hearing fateful that should have been held on the 21st of April last.

VIDEO. The father of Britney Spears will no longer be his guardian

VIDEO. Fans of Britney Spears appear to release the singer from his tutelage

What is the common point between Britney Spears and Figeac, in the Lot ?

