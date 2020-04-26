After the court decision, Britney Spears will remain under supervision until at least the end of August

The singer Britney Spears — Polaris / Starface



A judge of the county of Los Angeles has decided to maintain guardianship of

Britney Spears at least until the end of August. Indeed, the court has partially closed its doors due to the crisis of the coronavirus, leading to the postponement of the hearing fateful that should have been held on the 21st of April last.

“In response to the Covid-19, and to the need to maintain social distancing, and in accordance with the general order given by the presiding judge of the court, the court finds it good to maintain the guardianship, stipulates the order of the court relayed by The Blast. The court decides that all the orders are temporary extended until August 22, 2020. “

Free Britney !

For 12 years, Britney Spears has been placed under guardianship. It was in 2008, a difficult year for the singer, who had gone through a nervous breakdown. The court had then decided to place it under the tutelage of his father. In recent months, hearings have multiplied to decide on his fate.

The previous one took place in January, in the presence of his parents and not less than nine lawyers. The court had been unable to reach a decision, deciding then to postpone the decision. Many fans were moved to demonstrate in front of the court in order to claim the “liberation” of the star.

At the exit of the hearing, the hashtag #FreeBritney had been used tens of thousands of times on Twitter.