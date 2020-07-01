After the Covid-19, we are going to focus on the fact that in France ?

In the framework of our operation “Imagine the future, it is time”led to imagine the world of the after, in collaboration with Art, Marie Claire giving the floor to the expert(s)on what is needed to understand the world of today to the hope of a better future.

Charlotte Emlinger, an economist and assistant professor at Virginia Tech university, decrypts the desire of many consumersbuy “made in France” since the crisis health-related Covid-19.

A report affective to the earth

Thus, in a survey Marie Claire exclusive, (1) nearly 87% of the women surveyed said that they intended to prioritise the purchase of local products through the distribution channels. Masks, respirators, drug testing, and the pandemic of the new coronavirus, has revealed the dependence of France to the chinese manufacturers. But are consumers really ready to buy a French ?

Marie Claire : Almost 87% of the women interviewed by Marie Claire have said they intend to prioritize the purchase of local products through the distribution channels. This desire is called to become a reality, to anchor in the long term ? Or is this an illusion, a fire of straw, which will be quickly forgotten ?

Charlotte Emlinger The markets have been closed for weeks, buy salads, tomatoes, freshly-picked produce that has not travelled thousands of kilometres, a local farmer, through a variety of channels, including home delivery, in reality, is widespread : customers like to physically see the producers (at least in the photo). And there is a report that affective to the earth, to the health (and even more with organic products), the environment… we also buy local by solidarity with the agricultural world, in order to preserve jobs, to support and keep farmers on their land.

And for other products such as ready-to-wear, among others ? Let’s convert in made in France ?

In the first place, it is necessary to agree on what is meant by “made in France”. How do you define a French product ? All the components of a product manufactured in France are not necessarily made in France. An example : France does not produce cotton. One of the brand Le Slip français, the yarns used are sourced from India and the united States. As another example, the consumer may believe that he buys the “made in France” with a brand of French cars, while the centre of the parts are manufactured in Romania. This is what is called the the fragmentation of the value chain. Therefore, if you buy a Renault Dacia made in Romania, this will make dividends for the shareholders of Renault, but it will not be the work of the French workers. By contrast, Toyota Yaris, japanese brand, are manufactured in Valenciennes. Tractors american Deere are manufactured at the site of Orléans-Saran.

Finally, there is the concern of all the time of the chinese imports, but the largest exporters to France are european countries. The intermediate products imported into France mainly come from european countries such as Germany.

The scarce knowledge about the made in France

According to a study by Kantar last month of April, in the midst of a pandemic, the 42% of the French respondents believed that the French companies must repatriate all their productions and factories in France. Is this possible ?

It is true that with the pandemic, there has been a certain the awareness of consumers of the dependence of France vis-à-vis foreign countries for some essential products, such as medical products. For these products, it can be in reality the making of relocation in France, and in place of the political decisions as business strategies. What has struck the imagination as well, is to see the production chains in its set locked due to the shortage of component chinese.

That said, I would be very surprised, that is not the relocation of production in France. And that consumers are willing to pay more other products that are not medical, such as home appliances or ready-to-wear, due to the relocation and the fragmentation of the value chain allow a significant cost reduction, therefore, the purchase price. I think that companies have looked at the risk of putting all your eggs in one basket”, and look for to diversify its suppliers in place of change of place.

In fact, buy a washing machine, it is another expense to buy tomatoes or cucumbers in a short circuit ! You can get an idea of the price difference between a product made in France, and the same foreign-made ?

It is difficult to make comparisons because the products manufactured in France and abroad are not the same. The bags are manufactured in France are not the same as the plastic bags made in China. The dress created and manufactured in France does not have the same quality of a dress made in Bangladesh by a work force at a lower cost.

Consume only the French would lose between 100 and 300 euros of purchasing power per month to each household

But there are figures that can give an order of magnitude. A couple of years ago, the CEPII (2), has shown us that consume only the French would lose between 100 and 300 euros of purchasing power per month to each householdto the basket equal for purchases imported from abroad, which is between 1270 and 3770 euros per year. A loss of purchasing power that can only sweep of a reverse of hand when we dream of relocation. Consumers are accustomed to low prices.

Who will buy made in France, then ?



I think that, for the moment, the fact that in France still a niche market for consumers who participate, and a beautiful active marketing – the know-how and the prestige of France, but can not replace all of the consumption coming from other places because of the higher prices. For example, we can buy the “made in France” for special reasons : feast of the fathers and mothers, birthday etc…

And then, you may want to buy a piece of jewelry, sandals, dress, made in France, but do not care, in general, to know where it comes from the exhaust pipe of your car…

It is true…

1) Survey conducted from April 29 to may 6, 2020, in France, in a representative sample of 357 women over the age of 18, with IDM Families.

2) the Centre d’études perspectives et d”informations internationales