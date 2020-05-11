After the disappointment of Ben Affleck, what’s going to be like the Batman of Robert Pattinson ?

Outputs

New BLOOD – TMC broadcasts on Monday evening “Batman v. Superman” with Ben Affleck in the role of the avenger of Gotham. The actor, who has never quite convinced, has since been replaced by Robert Pattinson for a new version, which shooting should start in a few weeks.

The suit was too heavy to bear ? When, in January last, Ben Affleck announces that he will no longer be Batman, nobody, or almost, is not surprised. The actor has played the avenger of Gotham three times from 2016 to 2017 in “Batman v. Superman”, “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League”. The films are mediocre, at best. His interpretation of a Bruce Wayne aging is not very happy. Above all, he never did forget Christian Bale, imperial in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan. The best friend of Matt Damon will still persist. In December 2016, after several months of rumours, it confirms that he is directing himself in a film called “The Batman”. Jeremy Irons must take over the role of Alfred, the butler, while Joe Mangianello, the loup-garou, from the series “True Blood”, is announced in one of the villain Deathstroke. The shooting is announced for the following spring… and then crash.

See also Ben Affleck in the costume of Batman : this time it is really finished !

In January 2017, Ben Affleck waives the right to direct the film. But he continues to write the script, with Chris Terrio, his collaborator, oscar winner for “Argo”. A month later, the Warner committed Matt Reeves to direct the project. Revealed by the excellent “Cloverfield”, the director has put all the world agree with the last two components of the reboot of The “Planet of the apes”. And he has a small idea behind the head. Rather than the Batman’s aging Ben Affleck, he’s dreaming of a complete re-read of the character. Younger, more dark. Leaves to separate from her actor… Related Post: The first images of Robert Pattinson as Batman “In all my films, I try, like Hitchcock, to use the camera to tell the story so that you become the character,” he explained in New Trailer Buzz during the promo of “The planet of the apes : Supremacy”. “With Batman, I have the opportunity to make a film noir in a very powerful way which, I hope, you will connect to what is going on in his head and in his heart.”

A Batman darker and more young

After the departure of Ben Affleck, Matt Reeves will take several months to find his ideal performer. We talk to Jake Gyllenhaal, who reportedly met with the director. But Kit Harington, the Jon Snow of “Game of Thrones”. On 16 may last, the american press reveals that it is the British Robert Pattinson, 33 years old, who has won the role, the filmmaker, having preferred to his compatriot, Nicholas Hoult in the last line. In an interview given in early September to “Variety”the ex-vampire “Twilight”, reveals that he has sought Matt Reeves when he learned that he was in search of a Bruce Wayne is younger than his predecessor. After their first meeting in Los Angeles, the director sends a first version of the script… in Cannes where he attended the presentation of the independent horror film “The Lighthouse”.

See also It’s official : Robert Pattinson is the new Batman !

On his return, Robert Pattinson is going to slip for the first time the costume of Batman. “We feel very powerful right now”, quips the actor, known for his humor deadpan. “But it is incredibly difficult to get in, the ritual is almost humiliating. You have five people who try to make you go back in this thing. Once inside, you feel very safe, even if it took you clamp the butt to get there.” Related Post: And if The Batman introduced Arthur Fleck in the universe of DC Comics ? The filming of “The Batman” is expected to begin at the end of the year, or no later than early 2020. According to “Variety”, Jonah Hill would be in advanced negotiations to play the role of a villain who could be the Penguin. Jeffrey Wright should be the commissioner Jim Gordon. We should quickly learn more since the release of this blockbuster, highly-anticipated is already scheduled for June 25, 2021 in the United States.

Jerome Vermelin

On the same subject

And also