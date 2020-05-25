after the films, the saga adapted as a series on Disney+ !

In 2010, filmmaker Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone and Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets) adapted Percy Jackson : the thief of lightning in the cinema the first novel of the saga created by Rick Riordan, like that of J. K. Rowling for Harry Potter. This feature-length film with Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario took the same strings as those of the famous witch, a band of youth in the face of great magic, even if the story has more references to Greek mythology. The film had done only half the job, with $ 220 million of revenue combined and mixed reviews. A sequel to Percy Jackson : the sea of monsters, directed by Thor Freudenthal had yet seen the light of day in 2013. Since then, fans have always asked if a third film will happen one day.

No third movie but a new series on Disney +

Interviewed by MTV in 2014, the actor Logan Lerman had ruled : “It was a wonderful experience for me. These films have opened doors, but I think that there will be no third episode”. There were still three novels of the franchise to adapt for the cinema : the Fate of The Titan, The Battle of the labyrinth and The Last Olympian. Fans of the books Percy Jackson will be pleased to learn of the saga will now be adapted as a series for Disney +.

“The scenario will follow the original saga of the five books of Percy Jackson”

It is the author novels, Rick Riordan, himself, who made the announcement on

