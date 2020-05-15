after the films, the saga adapted as a series on Disney+ !

In 2010, filmmaker Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone and Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets) adapted Percy Jackson : the thief of lightning the cinema is the first novel of the saga created by Rick Riordan, like that of J. K. Rowling for Harry Potter. This feature-length film with Logan Lerman

and Alexandra Daddario took the same strings as those of the famous witch, a band of youth in the face of great magic, even if the story has more references to Greek mythology. The film had done only half the job, with $ 220 million of revenue combined and mixed reviews. A suite Percy Jackson : sea of monsters, directed by Thor Freudenthal had yet seen the light of day in 2013. Since then, fans have always asked if a third film will happen one day.

No third movie but a new series on Disney +

Interviewed by MTV in 2014, the actor Logan Lerman had ruled : “It was a wonderful experience for me. These films have opened doors, but I think that there will be no third episode”. There were still three novels of the franchise to adapt to film : The Fate of the Titan, The Battle of the labyrinth and The Last Olympian. Fans of the books Percy Jackson will be pleased to learn of the saga will now be adapted as a series for Disney +.

“The scenario will follow the original saga of the five books of Percy Jackson”

It is the author novels, Rick Riordan, himself, who made the announcement on Twitter : “We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a series in live and high quality, following the scenario of the original saga of the five books of Percy Jackson, starting with The Thief of Lightning, for season 1. We will be involved in all aspects of the show. This will be a fantastic adventure and exciting !”. So, it is a whole new version.