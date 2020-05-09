After the luxurious villa, Kylie Jenner surprises with another Wandayant purchase

Wanda Peeps, Kylie Jenner has decided to boost his wallet. After its latest acquisition of several millions of dollars, the gb has just offered another property is just as impressive.

Has only 22 years of age, Kylie Jenner already has a number of real estate acquisitions to his credit. In spite of this, the go doesn’t seem to be satisfied. A chance that the planet earth is not for sale Wanda People. After will be offered quite recently an impressive villa to several million dollars, the youngest of the clan Kardashian/Jenner goes this time with the purchase of a huge parcel of land.

In fact, according to a report by Dailymail, the young billionaire would have put the price to acquire not less than 2 hectares of virgin land at Hidden Hills in California. The value of this acquisition is expected to amount to $ 15 million, or about 9 billion FCFA. Wandaful !

It is also revealed that the property in question had previously belonged to the singer Miley Cyrus, who had purchased it in 2015 with the goal of getting a Ranch. Unfortunately, the project fell to the water, and the singer sold the space in 2018, for the future happiness of someone.

Wanda Peeps, how far will Kylie Jenner in his crazy spending ? The gb is in free wheel and do not seem to have a stop button. A business that arranges its real estate developer who was already at the origin of a previous purchase of the young star.

M. E.