After the rosé wines of the Var, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are launching in the rosé champagne with their vineyard Miraval

After the rosé wines of the Var, the pink champagne ! The winery Miraval that have the ex-actors couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, with the family of winemakers Perrin, combines with the champagne Pierre Peters from le Mesnil-sur-Oger (Marne, france) to create a home dedicated to the rosé, according to several sources.

“This will be the only house in Champagne to produce only rosé,” says AFP Rodolphe Peters, the leader of the house of champagne, confirming information of Wine Spectator.

“The volumes will be very reasonable. About 10,000 bottles to start with and we do not expect to produce over 25,000 bottles term. The ambition is really to develop a champagne rosé of reference,” said Mr Peters.

According to him, “it is to push the quality as far as possible by drawing on the expertise of the Perrin family and Miraval in the development of the bled rosé and the Pierre Peters in the work of the great champagnes Blanc de Blanc and rosé of assemblage”.

“This is a family project between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children with families of winemakers Perrin and Peters, the latter two knew each other for a long time”, explains Guillaume Jourdan, of the agency Vitabella, in charge of the communication of the domain of the var Miraval.

“We are working on this project for the past three, four years. If the company is well established, there are still many details to work like the packaging, or the release date,” he said without being able to specify the date of placing on the market of the first bottles.

Established since 1858 in le Mesnil-sur-Oger, the family Peters operates an area of 19 acres in the heart of the Côte des Blancs, the kingdom of the white grape variety Chardonnay in the south of Epernay. Its cuvées Blanc de Blanc are sold in Europe, Asia and North America. Their annual production is around 160,000 or 170,000 of bottles.

The ex-couple of american actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is a partner in 2011 for Perrin to develop the “Miraval Côtes de Provence”, the name of their property in Correns of 500 hectares, of which 50 are vineyards, acquired in 2008 for some € 40 million.