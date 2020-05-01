After Thor, the actor went on to portray the Hulk Hogan

Chris Hemsworth will again play the tall blond, muscular and hairy but, this time, this will not be a super-hero but a famous wrestler…

In addition to the long blond hair, Chris Hemsworth going to have to add a nice moustache blonde to play the role of a star catch. By this physical description, you’ll have no doubt recognized Hulk Hogan. Chris Hemsworth will have to put his hammer in the closet and get out his gear for a wrestler to be able to play as one of the greatest wrestlers in the history with Dwayne Johnson.

Directed by Todd Philipps (Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, Very Bad Trip) and produced by Michael Sugar (Spotlight) and Bradley Cooper, the biographical movie Hulkmania it tracks the beginnings and the rise of Hulk Hogan in the universe of the WWE. Full promo of his film,Tyler Rake, for which he has trained more than intensive, Chris Hemsworth came back on the progress of the project that seems to take to heart :

“I have not yet read the script but I know that it is in writing… I’m just fascinated by this world (the catch). And I know that the fans want only one facet of this universe that we never see is shown. I am really super excited by the idea of discovering what this is going to give. “

In The United States, Hulk Hogan is very popular. For decades, we find his face on objects as diverse as they are unusual in the image of lunch boxes of children in the us ! His real name Terry Gene Bollea, Hulk Hogan is today over the age of 65 years. He appeared in a dozen films (including in Rocky III and Gremlins 2), but also in countless series (The a-team, Baywatch, Walker Texas Ranger).

The film could be put directly on Netflix. And you, are you also in a hurry to see Chris Hemsworth in mode wrestler ?! In the meantime, we leave you to (re)discover the trailer of Tyler Rake with a Chris Hemsworth-mode badass.

