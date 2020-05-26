After Travis Scott, Drake, collaborates with Fortnite

A few weeks after the spectacular collaboration between Travis Scott and FortniteDrake is also associated with the video game through an emote.

Collaborations Fortnite one after the other and the production of Epic Games culminates more than ever at the top of the bridges required to pop-culture. This time it is Drake, who will be entitled to a small appearance in the game. Like found some users in rummaging around in the files of the next patch, a dance that recalls, without doubt, that of the movie clip “Toosie Slide”, should be added.

And also : the crazy images of the concert of Travis Scott on Fortnite

DRAKE’S TOOSIE SLIDE DANCE EMOTE INGAME! pic.twitter.com/cSw8vDPcXf — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 26, 2020

Fortnite x Drake, up to where ?

Then, this first association, which is much less ambitious than that of Travis Scott, who had penetrated Fortnite the time of a spectacular concert, in addition to the many items added (skin and emote), it could open the doors of Drake to the game ? Certainly. In any case, it is obvious that the event produced by Travis Scott has forced some artists to be bold, while also assumed with a closer look at these virtual worlds.

On his side, Fortnite continues to establish its reputation with well-known personalities. Last week, the game unveiled already in the before-first the trailer for the oh-so-anticipated new film from Christopher Nolan. The all, before to distribute in full the works of the american director this summer. In short, a complete panorama, which allows the game to open up new prospects for the future between the art and the video game.

In the rest of the news, he announces “Rodeo 2” from Travis Scott and provokes an outcry on Twitter