After Travis Scott in Fortnite, the era of concerts as virtual in the video games?

A concert virtual american rapper Travis Scott has recently brought together 12 million players on the video game, Fortnite. The labels are in the games as a new distribution channel, ideal to reach out to the millenials. Especially in this period where the concerts are prohibited.



The scene is rather licked and lasts about ten minutes. Sitting on a planet, an avatar, a giant of american rapper Travis Scott, dressed in a space suit, singing his last tube from a galaxy imaginary. This concert happened at the end of April on a virtual stage of the video game Fortnite and has attracted more than 12 million people, a record. “A live experience memorable”, was in ecstasy the very serious Washington Post. In early may, it is the DJ Diplo who was moving the planet contained.

The period is conducive to that. Coronavirus requires, the theatres are empty, and the concerts cancelled. But the record companies have found new arenas to bring their stars : the video games where gamers can interact. With its 350 million followers, the online game Fortnite is a platform of choice. “The immersive effect of the concert, Travis Scott was amazing, it was clearly past a level”, stresses the specialist games video Laurent Michaud. “The publisher Epic Games has without doubt made a considerable investment to build this creation chart“adds the specialist.