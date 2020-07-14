After your photo session dared in amerindian titled lands sacred, Kylie Jenner is done dézinguer by the Canvas

People and royalty

Internet users have become enraged at his pictures taken this weekend in a canyon in Utah.

Then she took recently the expert of the containment in a style is too light, and that is found very often as a model vis-à-vis their fans, it would be advisable to Kylie Jenner to be discrete in recent times. But it is bad to know that the bride of Scott Travis, who triggered a new controversy with a series of images lustful taken in the canyon of the Antelope, that is found in the lands of the native americans of the Navajo people (Utah).

We see the 22-year old woman to pose in bikini orange, but beyond the images, this is the place chosen by the star, which represents a big problem for internet users. Due to the canyon of the Antelope is found in the territory a semi-autonomous native american Navajos, which occupies the 71 000 km2, especially in the south of Utah.

The “white privilege” in all its glory

Problem : these lands are currently under lock due to the pandemic of coronavirus, and to protect the indigenous peoples living there.

Many internet users are raging against Kylie Jenner, accusing him of using his “white privilege” treading the sacred lands.

(What a lack of respect on the part of Kylie Jenner to go on Navajo land, and this in spite of the public announcements asking for the “tourists” to avoid bookings. But your stinkin ‘ photos were more important than our sovereignty !)

Privileged, white on the sti better.@KylieJenner get to make a photocall in the land of the Navajo PURPOSE of the Navajos closed the site due to COVID and OUR people in the running of the bulls. Do donate something to help the Navajo nation and tribes of the land it is on, while potentially exposing them? No. https://t.co/zYyjpsTZYA — Tádídíín Queen✨👌🏽 (@traciej_) On the 12th of July 2020

(The privilege of white in all its glory)

@KylieJenner the fact that they were in Native Americans from the land during the period of time more important for us Navajos is a lack of respect in our community! The least they could have done was donate COVID supplies while I was there in AZ. the white privilege on the sti better. — Paige (@Adson2k) On the 13th of July 2020

The Navajo maintain infection rates the highest per capita of coronavirus in the united States. This is due, in part, to the rate disproportionate to heart disease and diabetes in the population. The 30% of households do not have running water, which makes washing hands difficult.

Kylie Jenner has not yet commented publicly on the controversy.