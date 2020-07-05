again in the love story of the most well-known of Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have lived a beautiful love story that everybody still remembers. A love that is born of a bolt of lightning that grew over time with the children.

The two actors began to have a feeling for each other since they met during a filming of a movie in 2003. Each one of them has found happiness in their profession and this in turn has led to the construction of a beautiful life happy couple. A bond of friendship strong has become a story of love, which allows them to form a nice couple of stars.

THEIR LOVE STORY

It seems that they wanted to remain discreet about their relationship because of rumors that Brad was still married. But they have come to confirm this in 2005. And then, as Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, a daughter in Ethiopia, with the company of Brad, as a married couple.

After that, Brad Pitt did eventually divorce his wife and a few months later, the two players most coveted in Hollywood have said that they were expecting their first child.

The birth of the baby of his filled with joy, and who are recruited by the happiness of their children. Then, his marriage was celebrated in the utmost discretion, after the approval of gay marriage in the united States, which was part of his promise.

PARENTS OF SIX CHILDREN

Being a couple very much in love, they have expanded their family with children, having six in total. At the beginning of their relationship, Angelina has adopted with Brad Zahara was born in Ethiopia, and Pax, a boy of vietnamese origin.

But before that, Angelia Jolie has already welcomed another child of cambodian origin, and is called Maddox Learn.

After you have confirmed their true love story, the couple has decided to change the name of their adoptive children for the Jolie-Pitt.

Then, she gave birth to her first child with Brad, and it is called the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Then, the couple welcomed twins named Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt in 2008.

Although the formation of a large family, Angelina told people magazine : “it’s chaos, but we manage and we spend wonderful moments”.

It is true that they lived a beautiful love story during 11 years of relationshipbut you must remember that they are all the same, and were divorced on 20 September 2016.

THE husband Of ANGELINA JOLIE BEFORE BRAD PITT

It is obvious that Angelina Jolie has had a romantic relationship noticeable with Brad Pitt, but before that, the actress is already married to two men. Stories of loves that have marked the course of his life. Therefore, find more information about her life with her first two husbands.