Against the virus, DiCaprio and de niro offer a place at their side in a film

LOS ANGELES | donations against a role with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro: the hollywood luminaries have joined other celebrities in a campaign to raise funds for disadvantaged populations during the containment measures against pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The two actors have to play in ” Killers of the Flower Moon “, one of the film’s more expected next year, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese. Adapted from a successful book, the film portrays the true story of a series of murders striking an indian tribe in the Oklahoma of the 1920s, the murders, committed at a time when oil had been discovered on their land.

“Bob and I are going to be at the poster of a film titled” Killers of the Flower Moon “. If you’ve ever wondered what it felt like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance, ” said Leonardo DiCaprio in a video posted Wednesday on Instagram.

The lucky one will be drawn among the campaign donors and charitable and will also be able to lunch with the two actors and the director.

This initiative is part of the #AllInChallenge launched on Tuesday, where celebrities from entertainment and sports to attract donations by offering “a unique experience” and bring to the challenges other celebrities to emulate.

All profits are directed to charities providing food and meals to disadvantaged populations during the containment measures against the pandemic.

The opportunity to receive home Justin Bieber for a private show, or to watch a Lakers game in Los Angeles with the former star of basketball Magic Johnson has already helped to raise four-million dollars in donations.

The organizers have set a goal of a hundred-million dollars.

In his video, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged the comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres and actor Matthew McConaughey. The first was offered a chance of co-hosting his talkshow with it, the second has prompted a donor to join him in his box specifically to watch a match of american football in Texas.

Many celebrities are mobilized to charitable causes since the beginning of the pandemic, such as the singer Rihanna who has made donations of millions, or the boss of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has set up a support fund with a billion dollars.

Others have desired to do good closer to home: the creator of the comedy series ” Seinfeld “, Larry David, has launched a crowdfunding $ 150,000 to help with the caddies at the club, the very exclusive Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.