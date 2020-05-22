Agathe Auproux secretly a fan of Justin Bieber ?

Agathe Auproux just make the buzz on his account Instagram by posting a photo of Justin Bieber in his debut in the music.

Since its early beginnings in music, Justin Bieber will turned the head of many fans. Among them, Agatha Auproux has not yet managed to turn the page ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

There are still a few years, Justin Bieber was the idol of young people. Today, the singer has matured and seems to want to change your image.

Indeed, after having crossed an existential crisisthe interpreter of Never Say Never tries to refocus on himself. Also, the nice young man did eventually find happiness.

It is now in the arms of Hailey Baldwin that he lives happily. And after a small pause in the music field, the canadian is income hurry with the album Exchange. Agathe Auproux, moreover, has not the air of having forgotten !

The journalist then prove it by posting a photo of the star on his account Instagram. Well, yes ! You will understand, Agathe Auproux is a big fan !

Agathe Auproux sharing an old photo of Justin Bieber story !

In fact, the young woman did not hesitate to share a photo of the singer in his story Instagram. Agathe Auproux would it be nostalgic of the Bieber of the past ?

It is in any case what she has left to think by posting the image. On this last, Justin flaunts his famous wick. Haircut in fashion there are now 10 years old.

The singer himself has released this photograph on the social network. Symbol of a time where all his dreams became reality. Agathe Auproux did so could not resist to the charms of the young man well a long time !

At 28 years old, she seems to always be a fan of the star. As a reminder, the artist has just recently come out a collaboration with his girlfriend Ariana Grande. A title that has caused a sensation among internet users on social networks !

