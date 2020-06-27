Agathe Auproux under the spell of the daughter of Kylie Jenner !

In the History of its account of Instagram, Agathe Auproux has published a photo of daughter Kylie Jenner. She seems to really get under its charm !

In social networks, Agathe Auproux has a habit of re-post with the shots, Kylie Jenner, for example. From time to time, she shares photos of landscapes or photos very funny. Recently, she posted a photo very beautiful of a cat in a cardboard box.

But this is not all. Agathe Auproux also seems to be under the spell of the the daughter of Kylie Jenner. This Friday, the 26th of June, they posted a new photo to the Story of your account of Instagram. It has been given to know the photograph of the candidate of reality tv.

In this picture you can see Stormi in your bathroom. Surrounded by foam, there is only the face of the girl that comes out of the bathroom. And this picture really adorable, has not missed the crack of the web, but also Agathe Auproux.

Agathe Auproux bottom front of the photo of Kylie Jenner

It must be said that at a glance, the cliché of re-posting by Agathe Auproux of may, the smile on his face. Kylie Jenner also revealed in the title of this photo : “This photo makes me happy.” . She also had a few more 15 million ” likes.”

A registry really is amazing which shows how this stereotype has melted the social networks. On the other hand, some fans of the former columnist of the Key is not in my post wonder if she wants to have children.

It should be said that is not talked about very often in the social networks. It would seem that, recently, she is in a relationship. It remains to be seen if she decides to tell you more about her in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, subscribers were eager to see her in her role of mom. But it will probably wait a little time before the pretty brunette takes the leapif she decided to have children, of course. Case to follow !

Tags : Agathe Auproux – Agathe Auproux baby – Agathe Auproux child – Agathe Auproux girl – Agatha Auproux instagram – Agathe Auproux Kylie Jenner – Agathe Auproux photo of kylie jenner – Kylie jenner stormi