Agathe Lecaron overwhelmed, Sheila in a panic… 5 Gossips to end the day

That said, eve of a weekend of three days, says a lot people ! Florence Foresti, Agathe Lecaron, Sheila, Matthew Delormeau and Frankie Muniz (but if you know it, the actor Malcolm) : check out the five personalities that have made the news this Friday, April 10 !

On that holy Friday, we’ve made a small selection of the info people… béatifiées! There is the Holy Foresti that makes us live the new frasque care dog Albert, the Holy Lecaron who sees his son off in full live confined to its Nurserythe sacrosanct Sheila who trembles for his album, Saint Delormeau (pray for us), which plans to take, and – to finish -, Saint Muniz who pays a vibrant tribute capillary to one of his brethren of the presbytery.

Albert Foresti accuses the daughter of Florence Foresti a of his nonsense

Florence Foresti is crazy about his dog Albert. Such a love that the comedian did not hesitate to create an account in Instagram just to take him on which she regularly posts funny videos. Speaking in place of his dog, there is often a matter of nonsense. This is the case of the last sequence shared by Albert Foresti on the Internets. We find ourselves faced with a basket filled with a little wood (certainly for a chimney knocked down. Disgusted, Florence Foresti asks him who brought down the famous basket. Undeterred, Albert responds : “this is your daughter “ (Toni ) Funny… VERY FUNNY !

The son of Agathe Lecaron landed live confined in Kindergarten

It is confined to her home, Agathe Lecaron hosted its Nursery this morning on France 5. A friendly moment in which the term “hazard of the live” found the cute illustrations. While it was a duplex with Benjamin Müller, a HUGE NOISE sounded in the back of the facilitator, who was getting ready to roll out the program House Nursery. A few seconds later, Felix, four years old, the son of the host appeared, climbing over the knees of his mom and asking for a hug. “We’re going to have 9 minutes of advertising for to cuddle my angel. “, to him replied the leader. A professionalism that has impressed more than one !

Sheila was afraid that the containment has the skin of his next album

Sale period for the singer Sheila. Forced to stop to clear his tour following the announcement of the confinement ordered by the head of State in the fight against the coronavirus, the artist raises tragic questions about his future in the bins. Invited in The box of secrets aired tonight in prime time on France 3, the singer answered the questions of journalists Progress and announced alarming news about his next album. ” All the artists are in the same state as me, she notes. There are so many cancelled dates and projects postponed. I was in the middle of recording my new album, I wonder if one day it comes out, I get to ask me questions. “His fans cross all they have.

Matthew Delormeau wants to become a dad

It is a Matthew Delormeau full of modesty that was entrusted to Cyril Hanouna. Far from any clash and other revelations media and déshabillages, the chronicler has told his boss that he was considering – for a few years – to become a dad. ” Today I would like to have a child. Before no, says the beautiful blond. After you have to be very honest, it is already necessary to find the right person, and at least wait a year, see if we get on well. Then there should be, but it is complicated. It would be necessary to initiate a GPA, it takes a year.In short, I would have fifty years ago when I would have, I have a doubt. ”

Frankie Muniz (Malcolm) farts a cable with his hair clipper

Young married rhymes with shaven head to Frankie Muniz. After having said “yes” to his sweetheart in the beginning of the year, the actor cult of Malcolm is seen today confined with Madame, the opportunity to do some experiences as if to improvise a hairdresser. On Instagram, the young man showed his latest work in capillary… And as one is never better served than by yourself, it is on his own head that he has performed. A cup that we let you discover in this video and that many compare to that of Brother Tuck in Robin hood.