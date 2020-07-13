Agent Carter (Disney+) : where to find the heroine in the Marvel universe after the series ? – News of the TV Series

If the series has not gone beyond the second season, agent Peggy Carter has not disappeared from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and here are the titles in which we find the character played by Hayley Atwell, then.

2016 has been a year of transition in the life of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe : a couple of months after the release of the Civil War, which began with his death and burial, and the series Agent Carter would be cancelled by ABC after its second season. But this does not mean that the character played by Hayley Atwell, since 2011, and Captain America – the First Avenger has gone from the MCU in which the heroes never die really, as it has proven and will continue to do so with his appearances in the past and the future.

And is found as early as the year 2017 in the episode 14 of season 4 of the Avengers Collection, the animated series in which Hayley Atwell, lends his voice to that of Peggy Carter, where Captain America and Iron Man are dubbed by other actors such as Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., In this story, the Avengers are, therefore, the earth is a prominent figure in the S. H. I. E. L. D., the propulsion of the 40s to our days in the company of Howard Stark, without understanding the reason for this trip back in time. An episode seen in Disney+, as well as the one that marks his second (and last) appearance, the 16, the season 5, which is the issue of the secrets and the past of t Challa aka Black Panther, and where the villain Arnim Zola, played by Toby Jones in the big screen, is embodied by the way… Mark Hamill.

An episode aired in the year 2019, a year that also marks the return of Peggy Carter in the flesh. And in the great success of the Story : the Avengers End. But it could not be otherwise at the time of the closing of the arc-narrative, Captain America, the super soldier who feels out of sync with our time and lives with the remorse of this love story that has not been able to live a full life as a prisoner of the ice for many years ? On the scale of the 181 minutes of the film (credits included), the presence of Hayley Atwell is relatively short and limited to a few minutes in one of the segments of the mission of the heroes, as well as the epilogue. But their role is no less important and bring even a small touch of excitement.

Disney+ Peggy Carter will be back soon… with a shield



Again, this way the end of the fireworks that mark is not really the farewell to Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because another occurrence is still in the pipes : if it is a question of that in an episode of season 7 of Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D., which aired in the year 2020, and that one of the mysteries of her own show resolve, Hayley Atwell, will not be displayed on the screen, contrary to what the rumors had suggested. But it is as well on the small screen that we find in one of the productions of the MCU for Disney+ : what If… ?, animated series anthology (a different story per episode) that presents us with alternate versions of known events. The sides of the Guard, a newcomer doubled by Jeffrey Wright, each actor assumes their character respective to start with the actress of English, who will be the voice in the episode structured around the following question : “And if Peggy Carter had been provided with the serum of the super soldier Captain America?”. Throughout a program, whereas in the year 2021. And who knows what is in store for us then.

