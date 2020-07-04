Agent Carter in Disney + : “Chris Evans is a fan of the series,” according to Hayley Atwell – News Series

While the two seasons of the series, Marvel’s “Agent Carter” joins the catalogue of the platform, Disney More, you can find now our first interview of the main actress of the show, Hayley Atwell !

Marvel Studios

AlloCiné : How have you integrated the Marvel universe ? What do you know about the comics before playing Peggy Carter ?

Hayley Atwell : it was very exciting, I knew very little about the comics. So I was a little terrified when I arrived on the project. And, of course, at that time (during the filming of Captain America : the First Avenger, editor’s note)I had no idea that I would have my own series. What is surprising, is that we had the opportunity to play this role in five years, which has allowed me to explore in depth the character.

How have you kept up with Chris Evans after the filming of the first installment of Captain America ?

He is seen in the series, there is even a fan ! We stayed in contact, has also become a very close friend. I went to visit him in the filming of Captain America : Civil War (that was not yet available at the time of this interview, editor’s note)because the team of the film is the same as that of my series. It’s a bit like a sort of a great Marvel family.

How does it compare between the two seasons of Agent Carter ?

Season 2 has 10 episodes, two more than the first, and the action of the second takes place in Los Angeles. In the first season, she made her mourn for the death of Steve Rogers (left for dead at the end of Captain America : the First Avenger)while in the second is much more happy, maybe even to the point of considering a new relationship…

How have you integrated the Marvel universe ? What do you know about the comics before playing Peggy Carter ?

