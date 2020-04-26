Agent reveals Real Madrid still dreams of Neymar and give its value in the PSG

The employer Wagner Ribeiro, who has handled players like Kaka, Robinho and Neymar, among many others, participated in an interview in the “Canal do Nicola”, by the commentator ESPN Jorge Nicola, and spoke about many topics, especially on the t-shirt 10 Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar celebrates after scoring with PSG over Borussia Dortmund Getty Images

Ribeiro managed to Neymar at the beginning of his career when he received proposals “from all over the world.” According to the businessman, several giants of Europe came to him to try to hire him.

“I received an official proposal of Chelsea when I was there in New York, the day that Neymar he made his debut in the brazilian team, in 2010. They made a proposal but not decided anything. We carry the proposal to Neymar father and Neymar Jr.“well,” said the businessman, who spoke of the desire of Real Madrid.

“Then came the proposals of the Bayern Munich, of the Juventusthat was a lunch in Turin. I went to Madrid several times, because Florentino had the dream of bringing to Neymar. Last year I was with him, in may, in his office, and also told me that he has the dream of signing to Neymar“revealed Ribeiro.

Today, the main interested in get Neymar the PSG it is Barcelona, who sold the striker in 2017 by eur 222 million. The contract does not have a fine frame, but, according to Wagner Ribeirothere is a fee for hiring the front.

If you would like to receive alerts European Footballdownload the App now. espn.com/app”

“Today is worth 164 million euros. There is already a certain amount, which did not exist a year ago”, confirmed the businessman, who, however, believes in a modest transfer window this year. “We will have very little business above 50 million euros.”

Wagner Ribeiro is an advocate of Neymareven to the point of believing that it is “much better” than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It is much better. I’ve never seen Neymar play evil. All the games, plays them well. In Saintshe always desequilibraba, would be beaten, but would score and assist. That happens in Barcelona and PSG“well,” said the agent, who refused to confirm whether the star really will go to Paris.

“Barcelona is the champion of all, you have the best of friends, but is happy with the PSG. A player has to be professional. The environment that makes it is in any place. And the money for him is not a problem, what will be important is that it is the best in the world. He is still young”.