Agents almost a secret : Kevin Hart and The Rock was not the first option

“Agents of almost secret”, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart form a duo crazy driven in the world of counter-espionage. Find out what the duo had to be initially on the poster of the film.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (The Millers, a family in the grass), the film Agents almost a secret together two of the stars of the box office of ee.uu.Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock. This pure comedy follows Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson), the former scapegoat of the high school became an agent of the CIA. On the occasion of the meeting of the elders of his promotion, Bob to the surface again in the life of Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), the most popular boy of the school became a white-collar world tired. Bob then embark Calvin in the world of counter-espionage, if you like this or not…

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson : the two giants of the comedy

In Agents almost a secretDwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart combine to for the first time for a comedy full of action. These two actors, both very different physical are experts in comedies and action films, and it was only a matter of time before a production set. But what you may not know is that these two actors it was not the first option to appear in Agents almost a secret !

It was in 2010 that Universal Pictures has committed to put in the development of the film Agents almost a secret. However, shortly after, the pre-production of the film is stopped. The stakeholders interviewed for the role of Bob and Calvin were Will Ferrell and Ed Helms. Two different players, though equally accustomed to comedy america of the genre. Will Ferrell is known for his roles in Brothers in spite of themselves or Star anchorman : The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Ed Helms is best known for his roles in The Office or the trilogy Very Bad Trip.

When Rawson Marshall Thurber decides to buy the script of’Agents almost a secretit is necessary to make space for new actors. Kevin Hart and The Rock are so castés to resume the movie. They don’t know it yet, but this collaboration is going to give birth to a friendship behind the cameras very real between the two stars. His alchemy of comedy will once again be shown in two other films that will become real box office success : Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. It must be said that chance makes things well and that the players were destined to work together.