Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. The star wants to the film MCU fully female

In recent years, Marvel has called more and more to make a film all-female Avengers, probably based on the team of super-heroine A-Force comics. To this day, Kevin Feige has not yet officially announced, but this has not prevented fans of the ask. The pleasure would be to see the women from all corners of the MCU together. Maybe even tv shows, like Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.

And if such a thing were to go ahead, Chloe Bennet, would love to return to his role as Daisy Johnson AKA Quake in the film. In an interview with Playboy, Bennet was asked about the possibility of a film of the type Has-Strength and has clearly stated that it would seize the opportunity, assuming that she had received an invitation. It is not believed to be impossible, by the way.

“If they had, I would like to be a part of it. It is a Avenger in some of the comics, so I’d love it. With the Marvel universe, you can never say never. Watch Clark Gregg: he is probably dead 800 million times as Coulson and comes back to life. I will always have room in my heart to play Daisy. I would be very excited if this opportunity presented itself to me. ”

MORE ON THE WEB

Click to enlarge

Not surprisingly, many of the great women of the MCU have defended a film entirely feminine in the past – Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen included. With even more heroines that are to come in the franchise in a near future, such as She-Hulk and Miss Marvel, it seems that the right time for such a project is about to happen.

As Bennett reminds us, however, his tenure in the MCU seems to be coming to an end so that the AoS will end after its seventh season. The opening of this week has helped to Coulson and crew to travel back in time to prevent the chronic extraterrestrials to change the story. Interestingly, it seems that the season shall be binding also to the MCU more broadly, so pleasing to the fans.

Be sure to catch the last season of Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. as it is taking place Wednesday on ABC. But I hope that this will not be the last time we see Bennett in the MCU.