Air Collection Dior : when Dior and Kim Jones joins Jordan Brand

Unveiled in December 2019 in Miami with a sneaker already cult, the Air collection Dior treats its next appearance on the market.



It has been discovered in Miami, four months ago, during the cruise fashion show of Dior Homme. Since then, she has become the object of desire of absolute. The basketball Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior, designed by Kim Jones, the artistic director of the collections of men, will be available in the edition of the (very) limited in some points of sale throughout the world, including pop-ups. Comma Nike enlarged and reinterpreted it with the diagonal pattern, Italian manufacturing, dyeing, slice hand-painted, outsole rubber transparent…

The basketball Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior : thought by Kim Jones, worn by the rapper Travis Scott, already coveted by all… Photo: Hugo Scott / Dior

Its price ? 1700 euros for the version low, 1900 for the uplink. A lottery system should be established to allow you to purchase a pair of sneakers and have the opportunity to acquire other treasures of this unique collaboration, vision contemporary (and luxurious) of the garment of the classic sport. It will propose blazers in wool, bomber decorated with the Air logo Dior, polo shirts and hoodies. Bobs and necklaces complete the perfect look of the season, embodied by the american rapper Travis Scott. More information soon on the website of the brand…www.dior.com