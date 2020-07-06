Air Dior, a case of the school at the time of the Covid-19

The fruit of the collaboration between Nike and the fashion house, sneakers, unveiled this winter in Miami are available at a dedicated web site since 25 June, only a few of the thousands of sneakerheads were able to get their hands on the pairs rating.

The Air Jordan lab coat with Dior, to get to the campaign advertising by Travis Scott, a rapper with 30 million followers.

As soon as his revelation, December 7, during the parade of Dior fall 2020 in Miami, the Air Jordan 1 strap Dior were at the moment of panic in social networks. Everything was perfectly anchored: two brands of stars, an artistic director in the wind, Kim Jones, a nymph beloved of the young, the rapper Travis Scott (30 million subscribers in Instagram) and a release to the mechanics of a well-oiled machine, expected in the month of April. But Covid-19 and containment require, Dior has had to revise their plans.

No more lottery, or pop-up store in the Marais district, as initially thought. The home of the avenue Montaigne pass in radio silence, thus fueling the rumors and wishes of the fans of the sport shoes… before taking everyone by surprise, on the 25th of June, through an ad on their social networks. The new terms and conditions for access to the sesame? Select a site dedicated to the shoe size as well as a store of withdrawal, and then enter your personal information and cross your fingers… because the order of the words