Air France, Total, Neoen, Marie Brizard, Lufthansa, Roche, Boeing, Hertz…

In France

-40% on the domestic network of Air France. Air France-KLM will reduce by 40% its offer on domestic flights French by 2021. “The capacity will be reduced by 40% over the same period by 2021, with the closure of destinations, when there is an alternative by rail in less than 2H30 and when this service does not provide power to the hub of Roissy-Charles-De-Gaulle“said the director-general, Benjamin Smith, at the annual general meeting of the air carrier. An ad that is obviously not to the liking of trade unions, which fear that significant social consequences, whereas the group has enjoyed a large public support. This reduction of the wing will, however, improve the ecological footprint of the company.

The employees member. 40% of the eligible employee’s Total subscribed to a capital increase that was reserved for 339,4 M€. The shares were offered at a price of 26,20 EUR piece, whereas the current quote spring 34 EUR. The newly issued shares represent about 0.5% of the capital of the oil group. The participation of employees will rise in the future to 5.85% of the share capital. In spite of the economic context, the rate of subscription of the employees is higher than that of 2019.

170 M€ of convertible “green”. Neoen is launching a bond issue “green” for€ 170 Million. The debt will take the form of a convertible OCEANE bonds due 2025, with an interest between 2% and 2.5%. The proceeds from the transaction will be allocated for the financing or refinancing of projects of renewable energy production or energy storage. Neoen is always aiming for 5 GW of installed capacity end of 2021.

In short. Scor joins the “Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance” in favour of a low-carbon economy. April will postpone its annual general meeting. Korian, Group Open, Neovacs, Mauna Kea and DARE Immuno will hold their general meetings in-camera. Omdia place Verimatrix in first place for its dynamism on the market of the security video content. Société Foncière Lyonnaise issues€ 500 Million of obligation to seven years with a coupon of 1.5%. MND muscle management. Medincell gets a loan guaranteed by the State of 10.9 M€. LOC, Dietswell, Manutan, NextStage, Marie Brizard, Quadient have published their accounts.

On the other markets

The soap opera continues. The Lufthansa supervisory board has refused to approve the state bailout of 9 billion euros proposed by the German State, on the ground that the concessions demanded by Brussels (in particular the restitution of the “slots” important) are too penalizing. The council still considers that the plan proposed by Berlin is the only viable solution, but is prepared to consider possible alternatives.

As a duo against the Covid. Roche and Gilead will initiate phase III joint against the Covid-19, via a combination of actemra / roactemra in combination with remdesivir. The study called Remdacta needs to recruit 450 patients.

Amazon boot key. At the annual general meeting of Amazon.com shareholders have submitted proposals to, rejected, intended to reform the policies of the group on several social issues, such as environmentalism and equality in the workplace. “In many cases, we support already or initiatives we share the concerns set out in some proposals, and we have often already taken steps to respond to“, has discarded the company in the comments in response.

Recovery and departures at Boeing. Boeing has restarted the production of the B737Max in the State of Washington, the rate of fire low at the moment. The single-aisle, mainline is still not allowed to resume commercial operation. The date of the first test flight after the modifications required by the regulators is not yet certain. In parallel, the industrial has announced a 12,000 job cuts, including 7,000 voluntary departures as soon as this week. 10 000 of these jobs relate to the cradle of the company, the State of Washington. Boeing had warned in April that it would remove about 10% of its 160 000 jobs.

This is the recovery. Nissan will reopen its u.s. operations, effective 1er June. Production will resume on this date in Canton, Mississippi and Decherd, Tennessee, and then on 8 June, in Smyrna, Tennessee.

In the hard. American Airlines needs to reduce the staff of its support functions by approximately 30%, according to a letter sent by the company to its employees. A level identical to that announced by United Airlines.

Icahn takes his losses. Carl Icahn out of the capital of Hertz, with heavy losses. The investor billionaire is far from having done its best business with the rental vehicle provider, that is placed a few days ago under the protection of the bankruptcy act. He owned 39% of the share capital of the company, which were sold Tuesday, 0.72 USD per share, for a gross amount of the order of$ 40 Million, while the securities were worth even$ 700 Million in the end of 2019.

In short. Marfrig Global Foods and Archer-Daniels-Midland have created a joint venture American food of the South and the North. The results of HP Inc does not convince the investors (-5% not in session). According to an internal document obtained by Reuters, Chevron may be cut between 10 and 15% of its workforce. It is Apple that will produce the next film from Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, which will be distributed in theatres by Paramount (ViacomCBS). Givaudan acquires the French Alderys, a specialist in biological engineering.

