Alain Delon : how he helped Astrid Veillon to cope with the death of his brother

On Tuesday 26 may, France 3 will broadcast a new episode of the series Tandem scope for Astrid Veillon. The actress is back with emotion and gratitude on the day that Alain Delon has helped her turn the corner after a painful loss.

” I focus on the essentials, I’m happy with what I have. I take the happiness where it is “says with philosophy Astrid Veillon on Tuesday, may 26, in the columns of The Two Of Us. It must be said that the actress has been going through some tests. Be it on the professional level – where the roles are sometimes rare, or on the personal level, and particularly its complicated relationships with his mother and especially the death of a being that was very expensive. It was in 2004, the actress of the series on France 3 Tandem faced then with the loss of “ the most important being in my life, my brother, my best friend “. His sentence was immeasurable. ” For the first time, I had no more taste for life “, she says to our colleagues. Except that this time, a light came in his life to give him hope. It is Alain Delon, to whom she had given the replica in the series of TF1 Fabio Montale, two years ago.

Between the two actors, the feeling was immediately passed. They have forged a nice relationship. ” One day or the other, I show you who you are “he had promised the father of Anouchka Delon. This moment happened while Astrid Veillon was going through this painful ordeal. What touch Alain Delon who has been an unconditional support, and that enabled him to overcome this tragedy by providing him with a wonderful role. ” Alain was very paternal with me, and offered me to do theatre with him. I could only accept the role of Juliet [dans Les Montagnes russes, d’Eric Assous, ndlr]that was the most beautiful role of my life “, remembers it with fondness. In fact, Alain Delon had then imposed Astrid Veillon producer of the room.

” It gave me a purpose “

” I had given the text, of which I owned the rights, to be read at Alain. After eight days, he reminds me, to tell me that he wants to play, but on the condition that his partner is an actress clarifies “, told the interested party, Philippe Hersen in the columns of the Paris. This actress is Astrid Veillon. And it fitted well, since the producer also had thought of Astrid Veillon to embody this role. All the stars were so aligned. ” It gave me a purpose, it really saved me life “says the mom of a Jules of ten years. If she recognizes that this” has been complicated between us afterwards, because we have two characters strong “, Astrid Veillon is not less grateful to Alain Delon. ” He made me a magical gift, an amazing experience. This is one of the few people of word that I have known in this business “says the one who file the perfect love with a certain Gilles. Words that resonate in the heart the most concerned.