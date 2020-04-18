ÀlaMaison, I devoured music, I ride with Christopher and I have Good

I watch a short film of Charlotte The Good

Presented in 2018 in the section Talents Cannes, Judith Hotel is a short film stripper, awarded in January 2019 of the price of the staging, and best short at the festival the London Lift-Off. This small film showcases a young man insomniac and depressive (camped by Jean-Baptiste Sagory) who arrives in a strange palace. Which has the particularity to offer a service unique: the killing, in a cozy and depending on the weapon of their choice, of its wealthy clients. This is 17 minutes of absurd to feel, trendy The Lobster of Yórgos Lánthimos. Available for free on YouTubethe film, co-produced by Nexus Factory in Belgium, which is surprising on the part of the bubbly Charlotte The Good. Discovery as Miss Weather Grand Journal Channel+ ten years ago, the actress québec made a promising start in the realization.

Jlistening and supports with One World : Together At Home

The One World : Together At Home, the event put in place to support the WHO, will be broadcast on the night of Saturday 18 April and Sunday 19 April on the networks of the largest Internet players, as well as on many tv channels including France 2.

Cast : Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Luis Fonsi, Michael Bublé, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes or even Billie Eilish come to include those of Taylor Switf, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and The Killers. But also Christine and the Queens and Angela.

France 2 decided to broadcast the event, but he will have to juggle a little on Saturday, April 18. From 21 h 00 to 2 h 00 of the morning, it will be on france.tv. Then, from 2: 00 to 4: 00 in the morning, it was on France 2 that the following will be proposed, still live. A replay is scheduled for Sunday, 19th of 22: 45 at 00: 45. CVD

I’m walking with Christophe

In 2009, the singer Christophe, noctambule inveterate, has resulted in Jérôme Colin on the footsteps of the Paname night that he loved so much. It is thus through the windows of a taxi of the night they looked through the streets of Paris. At the time, it was believed the singer a little bit forgotten, but Christopher came back strong with his original music and two albums It if the earth was in 2001, and Love what we are in 2008. A Hep Taxi to (re) see this Sunday at 20: 40 on The A and at any time on

Auvio. As of 13 pm in radio-over-Vividness, Régine Dubois will offer a tribute through a number of his meetings with the singer.

KT