Alan Menken Crafting Music for Disney + Beauty and the Beast Prequel

Alan Menken created the music for Disney + Beauty and the Beast prequel

Alan Menken has a historical relationship with Disney for over 30 years now and after having developed the music for the original Beauty and the Beast with Howard Ashman, and for the remake of 2017 with Tim Rice, he revealed in a video ‘ Young Artists of America that he would return to the music craft for the next series prequel Disney + centered on Gaston and LeFou. The conversation of Menken with the organization of the performing arts, in which he also reveals that he is currently working on the music for the highly anticipated DisillusionedCan be viewed in the player below! (Via Slash Film)

The series, which is written by It was once The creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz will be a musical event in a limited series of six episodes with the composer Alan Menken also in talks to return to the music craft series. The project is currently in course of development, without any other star currently attached, but sources report that there is a possibility that they might appear in spots guests.

Horowitz and Kitsis will partner with Gad to serve as show runners on the series, the trio writing the six scripts and is executive producing alongside Evans, while ABC Signature Studios finance the project. Sources report that the concept of the prequel came to Gad, Kitsis and Horowitz working together on the disposal The Muppets live another daya limited series of eight episodes to the streaming service which would take place after the events of The Muppets take Manhattan. Shortly after the three have left the series, the discussions on this new project would have started.

This series prequel will be the second extension of a remake of Disney live to the streaming service as a film derived based on the prince Anders of Billy Magnussen last year. Aladdin is in course of development, while the reboots The ducks mighty and Turner and Hooch are also in development.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome village shallow that woos Beautiful; oscar-Winning Kevin Kline in the role of Maurice, the father eccentric, but kind of Beautiful; and Josh Gad as Lefou, the aide-de-camp of Gaston who suffers for a long time. The film also features Ewan McGregor as the Light, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as the Plumette, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Audra McDonald as Wardrobe and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

Directed by Bill Condon and based on the animated film of 1991, the remake was produced by David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman of Mandeville Films with the composer on eight occasions Alan Menken, who has won two Oscars (Best original music score and best song) for the animated film of 1991, providing the score, which featured new recordings of original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and the triple oscar-winning Tim Rice.

Bill Condon’s Beauty and the Beast is to be released in march 2017 in order to receive critics generally positive reviews from the critics and the public, who praised the visual effects and fidelity to the original while receiving some criticism for his lack of doing anything new with the material. It has continued to be a success at the box-office major, totaling more than $ 1.25 billion worldwide on a production budget estimated to be between 160 and 255 million dollars.

