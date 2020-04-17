Alan Pulido admitted that was a penalty in favor of the Tigers at the End of Decommissioning 2017

The exdelantero of Chivas, Alan Pulidohe recalled the End he played with the Flock against Tigers where he admitted that the last play should have been a penalty in favor of the felines.

“It is difficult. Analyzing the move, yes it was a penalty. Also Gignac had a push that if there existed the VAR, would have been different had the situation. Deserved to be become the champion of that tournament,” recalled the striker.

The now player of the Kansas City said that one of the reasons which pushed you out of the Flock was that it had a few meetings that the policy had promised.

“Not betrayed, it is a club that has all my love and all my love. It is hard to forget all the past and what was accomplished. I started well, I would have liked another kind of way.

“I don’t want to enter in both details, there were talks that they were not carried from the end of the tournament,” he said.

When you do a review of their career, Polished he recalled the conflict he had with Tigers after the 2014 World cup, in where he said that he never showed him the contract that supposedly linked, in addition to receiving threats not to return to play in Mexico.

“The reality is that I told them if you say that I have two more years and asked them to teach me about my contract. Never showed me that contract. One day I went to talk to the offices and Sancho shows me a paper that said nothing. He said a date, that existing contract and was not registered in the Federationor anything.

“There was anger at the beginning, because when they go to negotiate with me, I told them that first they had to fix it with Tigers for the theme of the Covenant Knights. I was threatened that it would not longer play soccer, I was not two and a half years in the Selection” finished the top scorer in Instagram Live Omar Zerón.

