Alan Pulido felt betrayed by Tigers

Alan Pulido, former striker of Tigersspoke of how difficult it was to their exit from the cat club, for he feels that he was betrayed by the team he loves.

“At the commencement, there is always fear of knowing what’s going to happen, there were circumstances that gave me signals that this was the decision to be taken; I say that in a good way, I felt betrayed by the fact of loving that team, and there I grew up, I made my debut, I got important things and give me back that way, I hurt too” he commented to ESPN.

“When I wanted to sair the european football everything was against me, but I fought, I held on, I fought for what I wanted and thanks to that, I have opened up the possibilities.”

In addition, ‘Puligol‘commented that Tigers not what I wanted to sell to show that they had power over the player.

“A lot of times you know that it’s more that, the power of saying ‘a kid of 22 years is not going to win’. There were talks in which they offered good money to Tigers for my freedom, in the end, it was more the desire to say ‘you’re not going to power more’, they say, we’re going to lose money, was to mark that covenant and say we have a presitigio and power.”revealed.

