Alan Wake : the writer celebrates its tenth anniversary

Alan Wake : a game with multiple facets

With your point of view in the third person, Alan Wake does not seem to be in the original. However, the title of Remedy it is much more rich than what it seems. First of all, the light plays an important role in the story as in the game mode. The points of light are shelters to save the progress, and our hero was constantly with him a lamp. The latter allows you to dazzle the enemies to make them vulnerable to weapons fire. Therefore, it is necessary to collect the batteries in our journey. In addition, the game also provides a narrative controlled and very complex, with several levels of reading.

The history prior to any

Because before being a shooting game, Alan Wake it is a narrative game. Since this is a writer who is in the center of the narrative, the player must pick up the pages of the manuscripts are more or less hidden in the environment. They help you to better understand the scenario while giving clues about the future of the events that we encounter throughout the day. This technique demonstrates all the know-how of Remedy, which is well illustrated often through of narrative techniques more daring for a video game. Finally, to get all of the pages, the player must start the game again, the difficulty is greater. Tempt to restart a game once the adventure is complete.