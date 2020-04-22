Alan Yang, director of Tigertail) – / Film – Betanews.fr

Skip to content
On this episode, special guest Alan Yang, director of the new movie Netflix Tigertailpauses to review the The demolisher. Log in to hear the actors discuss memorable performances from Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes. Stay after the show for an in-depth review of Devsthe limited series of science-fiction written and produced by Alex Garland.
Check out the predictive power of Demolition Man here.
Feature (~ 05: 30)
The demolisher
After Dark (~ 01: 01: 30)
Devs
