R It’s coming up! I haven’t attended a film school. For some time, I’m in the mode of catching up. I see all the Bergman, Godard, Truffaut, Antonioni… I’m learning. In the development of Tigertail, I have watched movies taiwanese, Edward Yang, Hou Hsiao-hsien; japanese and also the chinese, Wong Kar-wai, [Yasujirō] Ozu…