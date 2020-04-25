Alanís: ‘I Wish that Almeyda spoke to the Mexican’

After the good relationship that exists between the full-back Oswaldo Alanís and the technical director Matias Almeyda, the former player red and white acknowledged that he would like that The Bare lead the Mexican.

“I think that Mati (Matias Almeyda) is independently either Selection or any team, for something he has accomplished what he has, and has the ability and has also the human sense in the end to generate a good group you need to have that capacity to be able to manage a group and I think Tilly has it and what has been shown in many senses, then I believe that Tilly can add to the Selection, although right now there is a process and Tata Martino is doing things right, but I would also like that Matthias was there, yes and he deserves it because he works in a good way,” he said Alanís to W Radio.

Alanís had the good fortune to get five titles with the Herd Sacred (League, two Cups, the Super cup and the Concachampions), so we have a lot of appreciation to Almeyda, with whom he shared rows in the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

“What I have had to live with him, I am very grateful to the many technicians, but with Matthias which we live and the way to be, and right now what we are living is really a technician that has been marked and that I am grateful and which we continue to call what he wants to achieve, as he joining. Is someone important, I have great appreciation, affection and that we are there with him,” said the mexican central.

