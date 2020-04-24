Album – Justin Bieber “Changes”

In 2019, Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwinmodel and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. The teenager sang,” Baby “became a man, a responsible adult…completely sober. And in “Changes” he wants us to know. Entry” All Around Me “sheds light on this passage to maturity. In this lament, he begs his girlfriend to stay by his side, tells him that he has need of his physical presence every day. This song of enchantment in the form of a prayer, it is found in all of the securities, as the sweet” Come Around Me “. In the continuity of this ode to love as a couple, there are” Get Me “the title draws us in slowly towards a modern pop with overlays of choirs, voice leads, cleverly convoluted, or” Second Emotion “the bass so heavy that they push the plexus with guest the excellent Travis Scott. The fever goes up a notch with” Running Over “and its rhythmic sorceress, his choir in a spiral, and the flow of the catchy Lil Dicky. ” Yummy “you return to the surface for a good breath of fresh oxygen before the final climb while underwater” E. T. A “. True tube power, “E. T.” is a slow mesmerizing that does not tire, and that should be broadcast in a continuous loop on the dancefloor international in the summer of 2020. Drafted by the two talented producers mentioned above, the music of Justin Bieber is built with intelligence and takes advantage of its rich colors, fun, humour and celebration as evidenced by the very confusing” Forever “where Post Malone injects its flow is recognizable among a thousand. Welcome the arrival of this fifth album very good record with catchy titles, with by moments small touch of madness electro to the beautiful theatrics.