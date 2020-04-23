Aldo Farías became a trend an actress of the adult film in the eLigaMX

So as has already occurred in considerable occasions, the eLigaMX turned to be one of the most discussed subjects on the social networks, though not by a topic that had to do with the football.

Aldo Farías, narrator of the game between Tigers and Pachuca this Wednesday, made a comment referring to a porn actress, a situation that did not go unnoticed by the followers of the transmission.

“Romario Ibarrathat moves Ibarra, as if it were Riley Reid, “said Farías, sparking the controversy. Reid, 28, is one of the actresses of adult cinema’s most well-known all over the internet.

Pachuca (Cristian Souza) beat the Tigers (Julian Quiones) by a score of 2-0, but the real winner was Faríasthat came to 150 thousand followers on Twitter.

