Alebrijes claim their average ticket to rise to Liga MX

MEXICO — The players of the Alebrijes of Oaxaca claimed, on social networks, that they were “snatched in the table” the average ticket that won in the Ascent MX, to fight for the First Division, after they announced the end of the tournament in the division silver.

“A few days ago we found a worrying new development: the average ticket was snatched up on the table, so, without more”, says the statement released players and technical staff of the division of silver, in social networks.

Alebrijes of Oaxaca they were champions in the Opening 2019, defeating the Zacatepec in the final of the tournament, and they were waiting for the champion of the current semester to compete for the ticket that would give them a place in the First Division. In addition, the players insist on disappearing the category of Ascent MX.

“We are convinced that the disappearance of the Climb is not nor will be a solution to the changes they seek, on the contrary, it is a blow that also adds to the uncertainty of the crisis by which it crosses Mexico and the world. Is not viable: it’s Not fair!”, we read in the newsletter of two pages.