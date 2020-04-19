Alejandro Irarragorri accuses Jesus Martinez of orchestrating campaign against him

The president of Group Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, pointed at the leader of Grupo Pachuca, Jesus Martinez, of orchestrating a media campaign against them, and to receive questions for the approval of the cancellation of the promotion for the teams of the second category of mexican soccer.

Through a letter published on his Twitter account, the steering of High and Saints, mentioned that “it leaks information at your convenience, published acts of Assembly amended and, in addition, they should be kept confidential by its source”.

In the same way, he pointed out that “participation in a Committee, Council or Assembly does not mean ‘do not tell lies,’ and much less tell half-truths, it means not to make public information or, even worse, manipulate it. There are serious responsibilities of a civil nature and corporate about this.”

Irarragorri went beyond to do an invitation to Jesus Martinez, who voted in favor of the permanence of the ascent, to talk about what happened.

“Jesus, the day you want to seriously discuss, openly and from the front, happy to do so, but enough to operate at the back. Just tell me the place and time and I’ll be there. Please measure the consequences that you have to feed grudges and manipulate the passion of the fans in the current environment that we live in”, he wrote.