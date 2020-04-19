Alejandro Irarragorri challenges to Jesus Martinez

After being singled out as the intellectual author of the disappearance of the Ascent, Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Group Orlegi —owner of the Saints and the Atlas— issued a statement to defend themselves and to respond to the shooting of accusations.

The target of his words was Jesus Martinez, chairman of Grupo Pachuca, who he said was guilty of filtering the information of the Assembly of Owners and, in case outside little, it would be more advantageous. Even warned him that it could come to another instance.

“Filtered information at your convenience, published acts of Assembly amended and that in addition, they should be kept confidential by its source. I remember you, mate, that a “NDA” (non disclosure agreement – confidentiality agreement) with which it is assumed the participation in a Committee, Council or Assembly does not mean “do Not tell lies,” and much less tell half-truths, it means not to make public information or, even worse, manipulate it. There are serious responsibilities of a civil nature civil, and corporate about this,” he wrote.

And then came the challenge to Martinez, urged him to touch on the topic ‘front’ and to adhere to what is established in the vote of the leaders of mexican soccer.

“Jesus, the day you want to seriously discuss, openly and from the front, but enough to operate at the back. Just tell me the place and time and I’ll be there. In the interim, please measure the consequences that you have to feed grudges and manipulate the passion of the fans in the current environment we live in. I invite you to stick to what the majority decides in a vote at the table, to make those decisions a common, nurture it and enrich it, building and providing for it to be successful,” he said.

The Atlas and the Saints voted for the decreed abolition of the Ascent MX, while the Pachuca and Leon were among the seven clubs who sought to keep it.

