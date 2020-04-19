Alejandro Irarragorri, defends the stance of eliminating the Ascent MX

The president of Group Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, defended from attacks that he has received from fans and the media for supporting the suspension of the rise in the silver category of mexican soccer.

Through a press release, the ceo of Atlas and Santos, said that “the passion can sometimes lead us to ignore the objectivity and, above all, when it is alimientada wrongly”.

In the same way, said he understood the position of the players, which have complained to take away the right of a sports look to ascend to the maximum circuit and look for a chance in the First Division.

“I understand and I empathize with the players and their families, with all employees in the value chain, and the fans. I know how has been generated in the players and all those who work around these divisions, the feeling of uncertainty and has lit the wick against any thing that is not go back to how we were. Unfortunately in no other sector of society we will come back to where we were,” said the statement.

In the same tenor said, “the division, in its majority, is in a position of technical bankruptcy. There are bills passed and there are no resources to meet the commitments with players, partners and suppliers.”

In this situation, he expressed that “without the bailout they are fighting to preserve something that has no way of being sustainable”.