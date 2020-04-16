









Alejandro Irarragorri, would have orchestrated the disappearance of the Ascent MX





The possibility of disappearing the Ascent MX in order to give way to a League of Development, has triggered criticism from the more than two hundred players that make up the so-called ‘Tournament ‘ Silver’. However, this drastic determination would have to Alejandro Irarragorri, as the actor intellectual.

Irarragorri, is president of the Group Orlegi, owner Santos Laguna and Atlas of the Liga MX, while in the Ascent MX is the owner of the Tampico Madero.

The determination to cancel the tournament, took place during a meeting between the owners of the twelve clubs that make up the category. However, some owners opposed this stance, as is the case of Lions Black, Miners and Roadrunners. This latter represented by its chairman Miguel Mansu, who pointed directly to the owner of the TM, alexander nevsky Irarragorri.

“We started to propose from a few months ago, about to finish with this project of ascent. What caused some computers; among these, the Tampico Madero, which we do not understand why, being tamaulipecos”, revealed the president of Roadrunners on ESPN Digital.

For its part, the player of the Athletic Club Zacatepec, José Rippa Castro, also put the employer Group Orlegi as one of the responsible.

“We believe that (Irarragorri) is the orchestra of all by the theme of the descent of the equipment. We are saddened,” said Alfonso Rippa, player of the Ascent MX.

Alfonso Rippa on Alejandro Irarragorri and the topic that you want to disappear the Rise. Today also there was meeting with Enrique Bonilla “We believe that (Irarragorri) is the orchestra of all by the theme of the descent of the equipment. We are saddened” — Jonathan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) April 15, 2020

