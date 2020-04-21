Alejandro Rodriguez asks Jesus Martinez, and Irarragorri “left to fight and smooth things over”

Alejandro Rodriguezformer president of the Tigers of the UANLinvited Jesus Martinez and Alejandro Irarragorri to that “not to fight”, as he pointed out that these are not times for lawsuits, in addition to holding that “soccer needs you both.”

Alejandro Rodriguez was direct when sending a message to the two leaders: “That you don’t fight, man, these are good people; they are people with many ideas, and right now the least we need to encourage are the divisions”.

“We have to sit down, to talk, to say our ideas and reach agreements of mutual benefit. That is what we must seek, is not a time of disagreements, it is time to have only one objective and apply all our energy, our imagination and our experience for the common good”.

–How would you characterize each one? Who knows best?

“Well, the two are great people, who have much affection for the football: Jesus (Martinez)with all your investment and all you have in your soccer school, which has grown in many aspects; my namesake (Alejandro Irarragorri), always very restless, a businessman who has tried to grow and, above all, to apply modern techniques, very dedicated and always willing to collaborate”.

Emphasized Alejandro Rodriguez: “I think that they have to sit down and iron out differences, and move forward. I think that football needs the two.”

On the fact that Jesus Martinez is angry, because it is against removing the promotion, while Alejandro Irarragorri it would have been the of the idea to abolish it, he said: “there Are eight against seven; therefore, it is very couple thing… the two are entrepreneurs, but I can’t judge who was the one who led and how the led”.