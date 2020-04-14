Alejandro Vela asserts that there was a conspiracy to remove the Ascent MX

The player of the Deer Merida the Ascent MX, Alejandro Vela, reported that “some” took advantage of the issue that is plaguing the world because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) to disappear the Ascent MX.
“Before a global public health problem and therefore economic, today it took SOME to finish burying the illusion, investment, time and effort of ALL the teams in the @AscensoBBVAMX (owners,players,etc). As easy as it can be finished with a league IN ONE DAY”, published by Alejandro Vela, in their social networks.
The player of the Deer Merida he had been one of those who marched against converting to Ascent Mx in a ‘League Development’. With that decision, lost nearly two thousand jobs.
“So it is, you only care about the money and if no one will care how many people will be without work, sad but real, thus he manages our football,” added the attacker.