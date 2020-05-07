Alena Smith signs an exclusive agreement with Apple

Lately, Apple concludes with several exclusive agreements with some of the creators, all with the goal of creating original content for the Apple TV+.

According to DeadlineApple has signed a new agreement with Alena Smith, the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the series Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld. According to the information disclosed, the agreement has been signed by Apple and Smith before the start of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.

Dickinson has already been renewed for a second season and has even received a nomination for the Peabody award in the category of entertainment.

The agreement with Alena Smith will be the showrunner and executive producer to create exclusive content for Apple TV+. However, we do not know if it will have the task of developing new content for the service, or if it will be “only” the task of continuing the new seasons of Dickinson.

Smith is not the first to sign an exclusive agreement with Apple to protect the original contents of the Apple TV+. We have recently reported that Kerry Ehrin, the showrunner of the series ” the Morning Show, has signed a similar agreement, and the same thing happened with Annie Weisman, the showrunner of an upcoming series Apple called “Physical”, with Rose Byrne.