Alert : a short film containment new Scorsese released today

The huge american filmmaker has made a film of containment at him, released today in a world exclusive to 19h on the uk channels BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

This is not because one is called Martin Scorsese that it is not worked as the other by the historical situation that the world is going through. The containment has interrupted the preparation of his next feature (which Apple just join production with Paramount), Killers of the Flowers Moonwith Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who was scheduled to start in march. But it has not hindered the creativity of the juggernaut of cinema.

The filmmaker has cracked a short film that was officially presented as “exclusive and very personal “ that, after Time Outwill be aired tonight in the final emission of the series “Lockdown Culture With Mary Beard” on BBC Two, in which the presenter establishes relations between the notions of risk, culture, and creativity.

Scorsese has presented itself in these terms, quite mysterious : “What I hope for the future, it is able to dock in me that circumstances have forced me to learn. It is the essence. The people that we love. To be able to take care of them and be with them as much as possible. ”

While his statement makes us rather imagine a poignant film of the family, Mary Beard has said, in remarks reported by Variety : “Martin Scorsese ends the series in beauty. We see in him, looking back to the containment through the prism of classic films, such as The Fake Guilty of Hitchcock. What is particularly clever is that the real star hollywood offers us a new look at Hitchcock through the difficult situation that we live in. “

To see the movie, rendez-vous at 19h on the BBC Two or BBC iPlayer this evening if you have access to these channels, or on the internets from tomorrow it will no doubt be relayed and already hulled in all directions by hordes of fans in a fury.

In the meantime, there is always time to catch up or to review his latest feature film The Irishmanexit last year on Netflix.

Cover Image : © DR