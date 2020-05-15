Alert : Emma Watson in a relationship with a former student of Glee !

Warning the star couple ! Emma Watson-she found love in the arms of a former student at McKinley high, from the series “Glee” ? This is what affirms the site” Page Six “. This is several days that the rumor in Hollywood. Since the evening post-Oscars, where Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were seen leaving together ! But this is not the first time that the interpreter of Hermione Granger in the saga “Harry Potter” and that the actor-musician are seen together. Last month, they were photographed together at a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in Los Angeles. “It’s crazy, but yes, they have been dating, even if Emma wants to keep it secret,” said a source to Page Six.” A relative of the actors was nevertheless held to qualify the information : “They have a friendly relationship, but they are not a couple. “And for good reason, Emma Watson is single for the past little bit. At the end of the year 2017, she is separated from her ex, William Knight, a patron of the Silicon Valley.

But that it way with Chord Overstreet or not, do not rely on Emma Watson to talk about it. In fact, the English actress has explained clearly why we could never ask him questions about his private life in an interview in “Vanity Fair” last year. “I have to be consistent : I can’t talk about my little friend in an interview and then tell me that the paparazzi won’t take me a picture in front of me. You can’t have both. “That is clear.