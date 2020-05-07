Alert : Jake Gyllenhaal is searching for the mother of his children

It is a single of the most coveted in Hollywood – the elbow-to-elbow with Brad Pitt, he concedes. At 36 years of age, the heroes of “Brokeback Mountain” is ready to start a family, as it comes from the entrust in the columns of the magazine ” People “. “I want to continue to be a adult, more than I already am. And, I hope, with my offers family. “A desire born from observing his sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, mother of two girls aged 11 and 8 years old. “My sister has raised two wonderful daughters. These are the girls the most incredible. It amuses me that they go home with candy, “good luck Maggie !” This is my revenge against the sister who I was doing shows odd when our parents would invite friends to dinner. “Two years ago already, Jake Gyllenhaal, currently in full promotion for the film” Stronger “, David Gordon Green, wrote in the columns of “The Inquirer” : “Nothing gives me more desire than to have a family, be a father and a husband. There is no other goal more important to me in life. “

But for now, Jake Gyllenhaal is always in search of the woman of his life. The actor has not been in a relationship for 2014, the date on which it is separated from the dummy american Alyssa Miller. Jake Gyllenhaal has also attended briefly Taylor Swift, and has lived a beautiful love story with Reese Witherspoon, as well as with Kirsten Dunst, fifteen years ago. Who will be the lucky lady ? Case to follow.