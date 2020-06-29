Alert of nostalgia! Check the first Mail of Will Smith! Interview for The new prince of Bel-Air

In June, E! celebrating 30 years in business! To celebrate, we look back on the moments of the most monumental pop culture.

In September 1990, the world has learned to Will Smithlife has been revoked, upset, and how he became the prince of a town called Bel-Air when The Prince of Bel Air created. AND E! was there.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of E! We went to the winery and share some of the first interviews we’ve done with the stars of the future.

In the video above, Smith is a fashion promo and full sites are hyping The Prince of Bel Air. “You can’t find anything that will make you feel that this program makes you feel. I mean, is sitting down to watch, you is overrated, makes you laugh, sometimes, it will make you cry “You just have to see because it’s all that,” he said.